Are you a die-hard Katrina Kaif fan? Take this quiz and prove your love for her

Katrina Kaif – the name doesn’t need an introduction. The actress has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress is known for her stunning looks and acting prowess. Katrina made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 release Boom and while the movie tanked at the box office, Katrina did grab the eyeballs with her gorgeous looks. However, the 2005 release Sarkar and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye turned out to be a game-changer for her and there was no looking back for Katrina ever since.

In her career of almost a decade now, Katrina has been a part of several hit movies and has worked with names like Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan etc. It has always been a treat to watch Katrina on screen. Apart from her acting skills, Katrina is also known for her stupendous style statement and often gets a thumbs up from the fashion police every time she steps out. Talking about the personal front, Katrina had tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan in December last year.

Besides, she has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. Clearly, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress enjoying every bit of her personal and professional front. In fact, Katrina also has a massive fan following across the world. So, if you are a fan of Tiger Zinda Hai actress, here’s an interesting quiz for you.

