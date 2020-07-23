Are you disappointed about the delay of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai and Shamshera's release dates? COMMENT

The release dates of both Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie and Shamshera have been postponed owing to the current situation. Do let us know in the comments section if you are disappointed about this change.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the entertainment industry too that has incurred huge losses in the past few months. The production processes and shooting schedules of movies, TV shows, and web shows have been put to a halt since 19th March 2020. However, after a few restrictions were being eased down by the government authorities, numerous production houses have resumed the shooting schedules and the star cast and crew are back on the sets.

However, this is not the case with Shamshera that was earlier scheduled to be released on 31st July 2020. Its shooting schedule had come to a halt for an indefinite period owing to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the shoot remains postponed even now which means there will be a change in the release date too. Shamshera is one of the most anticipated movies and it features , Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

The same is the case with starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that was earlier scheduled for an Eid 2020 release. However, the shooting schedule for the movie still remains postponed and the remaining portion will be completed by the end of October. This also means that the movie’s release date will be postponed until 2021. What are your opinions about this? Are you disappointed about the delay in the release dates of these movies? Do let us know in the comments section.

