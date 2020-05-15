Are you excited about big ticket Bollywood films like Gulabo Sitabo releasing on OTT platforms? COMMENT

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill and left us in an unimaginable spot. While people and businesses slowly begin to make the most of the situation amid the lockdown, Bollywood filmmakers and producers are also making sure their films and shows get a timely release. And the best bet to reach millions of people locked up inside their homes is the web streaming platform. In the last few weeks, more and more exciting content is being released and lined up on OTT platforms in India. While this week we saw 's Paatal Lok hitting the small screen, Amazon Prime Video announced that it will soon be premiering films like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi.

Not just Amazon, but Netflix too seems to be stepping up its game with content like Never Have I Ever and backed Betaal. Come next week and Zee5 is all set to release Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap starrer Ghoomketu with cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, and . The game is only getting more competitive and also a concern for many theatre chain owners.

As of 15 May, both multiplex cinema chains INOX and PVR have expressed their displeasure over producers heading to streaming platforms for the release of their films. This has opened up a discussion and opinions on social media with netizens showing no sympathy for cinema chains owing to their exorbitant ticket and food prices. With theatres not re-opening anytime soon, it is an unspoken fact that more producers will be releasing their films on streaming platforms.

