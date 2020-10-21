Are you excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone team up again for Pathan? COMMENT

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will reportedly collaborate again for Pathan. The shoot for the movie is going to start in November this year.

’s fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project. The superstar was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring and in 2018. Post that, he has taken a hiatus of almost two years. This has left his followers anxious as to when he will end his sabbatical and return to the big screen. Well, we have some good news for all the die-hard SRK fans that will leave them super excited.

King Khan is reportedly returning after a two-year long hiatus with Pathan. And the best part is that he will be collaborating with none other than herself. Apart from that, the movie also features John Abraham. Therefore, it also marks the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with John. According to the latest reports, the latter will play the antagonist in the movie. It will reportedly go on floors in November this year.

Reports suggest that the movie will be shot at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Moreover, Pathan is going to be a revenge drama. There will also high-octane action sequences between SRK and John. Meanwhile, this will be the fourth collaboration of the superstar and Deepika Padukone. The two of them have earlier featured together in the movies Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Interestingly, all these were huge hits at the box office. What are your thoughts about the same? Are you excited to see SRK and Deepika team up for Pathan again? Do let us know in the comments section.

