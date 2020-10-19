Are you excited to see Simmba duo Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty work together again for Cirkus? COMMENT

Ranveer Singh and Simmba director Rohit Shetty are all set to collaborate again in a comedy titled Cirkus. Going by the success of Simmba, we’d like to know if seeing Ranveer and Rohit work together again will make you excited. Tell us in the comment section.

Monday came with a great piece of news for and Rohit Shetty fans as a new collaboration between actor-director was announced in the form of a film titled Cirkus. As per the announcement, Rohit and Ranveer would be collaborating for the comedy-drama along with other actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. While surely it has generated interest of the audience, we'd like to know if you are excited to see Ranveer and Rohit work together again.

Previously, Rohit and Ranveer have worked together on the blockbuster film, Simmba that came out back in 2018. The film managed to mint moolah at the box office and seeing Ranveer as a quirky cop, also impressed audiences. In Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Simmba managed to create its own special place and Ranveer's signature style as the quirky cop left an indelible imprint on people's minds. Now, with Cirkus, Ranveer will be reportedly seen in a double role and the film is apparently based on a popular play 'The Comedy of Errors'.

It also was reported that it is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment and will go on the floors next month. Apart from working together in Simmba, Ranveer also has a small cameo in , starrer Sooryavanshi that is soon to be released. Ranveer's stint in the Sooryavanshi trailer was also loved and it surely left fans excited to see him Rohit Shetty's film again. Now, with another film in the pipeline for the Simmba actor-director duo, it would be interesting to see how things pan out. While no set date has been revealed for Cirkus' release, it is reported that it may hit the screens by the end of 2021.

Amid all the buzz, we'd like to know from you if you are excited to see Ranveer work again with Rohit Shetty.

