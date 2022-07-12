Are you a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan? Take this quiz and prove your love for the power couple

Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed several iconic jodis both on and off the screen who have won millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry. From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, etc these off and on screen jodis have redefined love for us several times. Among these, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan make for a stunning power couple who never miss out to dish major relationship goals to the massive fan following.

The couple has been married for over three decades and it is a treat to watch them together. Shah Rukh and Gauri have been through thick and thin and have managed to stay by each other’s side. Needless to say, the power couple has come a long way in their relationship. Interestingly, as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have their respective careers, they never miss out on a chance to spend quality time with each other and their kids. They have been proud parents of three kids - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. So, if you are a fan of this power couple, here’s an interesting quiz for you to prove your love for them.

