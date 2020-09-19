  1. Home
Are you happy about NCB's decision to probe Karan Johar's viral party video? COMMENT

Karan Johar's party video from 2019 has gone viral on social media again. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you are happy about NCB's decision to probe the matter.
56134 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 05:59 am
Karan Johar's viral party video has come under NCB's scannerAre you happy about NCB's decision to probe Karan Johar's viral party video? COMMENT
A video of Karan Johar’s party with a few other members of the film fraternity resurfaced recently amidst the debates and controversies revolving around the drug nexus in Bollywood. This video dates back to 2019 and includes celebs like Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, and others. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, member of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) filed a complaint alleging the usage of drugs at the party. And now, this viral video has come under NCB’s scanner.

For the unversed, Sirsa met NCB’s chief Rajesh Asthana earlier last week regarding the submission of his complaint and seeking a proper investigation into the alleged drug party. Earlier on Thursday, he also took a jibe at Karan Johar on Twitter saying that the filmmaker will have ‘Koffee with NCB’ very soon that will lead to the uncovering of his dark secrets. Sirsa, in an interview with a news channel, earlier stated that he filed the complaint last year with the Mumbai Police.

However, he also added that there was no response from the police after that. Talking about the party, among others who attended it include Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji. The probe regarding the drug nexus in Bollywood intensified after the arrest of Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who is reported to have procured drugs. She has reportedly also named around 20 Bollywood celebs in concern with the drug usage angle. Meanwhile, NCB’s decision to investigate the viral video has been a major development in the past few weeks. Are you happy about this decision of NCB? Do let us know in the comments section.

