Are you a Katrina Kaif fan? Here are her 7 best movies which you can enjoy during quarantine

As we are holed up in our houses due to the ongoing lockdown, here are Katrina Kaif’s best movies which you can enjoy in the quarantine break.

The battle against coronavirus is getting intense and we still have a long way to go before we beat this deadly virus. And while the authorities are putting in efforts to curtail the spread of COVID 19, a lockdown has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been extended till May 3, 2020. This lockdown has got us stuck at our homes and everything around including shopping malls, theatres etc have been shut down. It is, indeed, a difficult time for everyone and if you are a cine buff, you must be missing watching our favourite celebrities on the big screen.

To note, Bollywood has several talented actors and each of them enjoys a massive fan following. Among these, has been grabbing a lot of attention not just for her stunning looks but for her acting prowess and choice of movies that she has been doing over the years. Be it the girl next door role, a bindaas bride to be or an ISI agent, Katrina has proved her versatility time and again and she makes sure to serve something interesting to look forward to every time she hits the big screen. So, if you too are a Katrina Kaif and are missing her magic on the silver screen, here are seven of her best movies which you can enjoy during your quarantine break.

Namastey London

This 2007 release romantic comedy featured Katrina opposite . The diva played a perfect millennial girl who is a rebel and wants to live life on her own terms. Kat perfectly displayed the emotions of a UK born Indian girl who is being constantly asked to get married by her Indian parents and even tricked into one. The confusion a young girl to get a hold of her feelings was portrayed in the best possible way by the actress.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Katrina’s character Laila has been a perfect girl one would need in life. She aces the art of living every moment to the fullest and living life in the present. She taught us that life is all about living in the moment, treasure every moment we have and always follow your heart. Besides, her sizzling chemistry with was unmissable in this Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Raajneeti

The political drama witnessed an impressive transition of Katrina’s character. From a girl who is madly in love with someone, to a woman who is an aspiring politician, Katrina seemed to have put her heart and her soul in the movie and we were in awe of her performance. Interestingly, while Raajneeti had several renowned actors playing a key role, it was quite impressive of Katrina to leave a mark in the movie.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

This romance drama was special for several reasons. Jab Tak Hai Jaan happened to be ace filmmaker Yash Chopra’s last directorial and also marked Katrina’s first collaboration with King of Romance . Their chemistry in the movie was a thing and we couldn’t get over her aura as Meera. Katrina and Shah Rukh redefined love in the movie which meant that loving each other doesn’t mean to be with them but it should also have the courage to stay apart for their partner’s well being. Also as said in the movie, “Har Ishq Ka Ek Waqt Hota Hai.”

Ek Tha Tiger

So far, Katrina was always seen in bubbly or intense roles on the big screen. However, she changed the perception after she played the role of an ISI agent in Ek Tha Tiger opposite . Not just their chemistry won a million hearts in the movie, Katrina’s action mode also received jaw-dropping reactions. And who can miss those beautiful kohled eyes in the song ‘Saiyara’ which made us go weak on our knees?

Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani

Katrina was seen romancing for the first time in this romantic comedy. While their chemistry was an instant hit in Ajab Gajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Katrina’s girl next door look and the way she portrayed Jennifer’s innocent did strike the right chord with our hearts. Her performance made it difficult for us to take our eyes off from the screen.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

This one might have received an average response at the box office, but Katrina did manage to get noticed for her performance. The diva played the role of a free-spirited girl who loved to live life as she wants. She was carefree, spontaneous and had the spunk to follow her heart. Many of us every related to her at every step which was a win-win situation for Katrina.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×