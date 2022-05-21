Are you a Kiara Advani fan? Take the tough quiz and challenge the true admirer in you

Kiara Advani is an actress who has been all over the headlines these days courtesy of her big release this year. After winning hearts with her performance in Shershaah, Kiara was recently seen in Anees Bazmee’s much talked about horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie has been the much-awaited sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

The family drama is slated to release on June 24 this year and her fans can’t keep calm. Interestingly, Kiara enjoys a massive fan following across the world. In fact, in her career of around 8 years, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has been a perfect example of versatility and has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. Be it for her flawless beauty or her impeccable acting skills, Kiara is a treat to watch onscreen. As Kiara continues to create waves in the industry, we bring an interesting quiz for her fans. If you too are an admirer of the Kabir Singh actress, take this quiz and see how much you know about Kiara Advani.

