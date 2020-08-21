Are you looking forward to Kangana Ranaut's tweets after her official Twitter debut? COMMENT

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut made her Twitter debut official as she took to her account and announced that she will now be sharing her thoughts with fans. We’d like to know are you excited about Kangana’s tweets post her twitter entry? Tell us in the comment section.

Actress finally made her official Twitter debut on Friday and announced it in a smashing way. The gorgeous star, who is currently in Manali, shared a video on her team’s account and mentioned that she decided to make her debut on Twitter this month. She shared how previously big brands had clauses for her to join social media and that she used to refuse it. But, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kangana said that she saw the real power of social media.

While the Thalaivi star’s account was previously managed by her team, she will now take it over. Kangana is known for her feisty, candid and unapologetic opinions. The star never shies away from speaking her mind and expresses herself on various issues. Off late, Kangana took a strong stand against nepotism post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and even called out an award show for not acknowledging his films like Chhichhore and giving all awards to Gully Boy. Earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel used to speak on her behalf as an official spokesperson via her Twitter account.

Now, the actress herself has taken the baton in her hand and has made an official entry on Twitter. While some netizens expressed elation and welcomed her on social media by trending ‘Bollywood Queen on twitter,’ many celebs too joined them and welcomed her on social media including a celebrity photographer as well. Even in her interviews, Kangana has a way of responding and sharing her opinions over issues in a bold manner. Fans of the actress already have seen that in the past. Now, with her making her official entry on Twitter, things are bound to shake up.

Hence, we’d like to know from you that has Kangana’s twitter debut infused excitement in you about her future tweets? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section!

