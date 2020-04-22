Are you a movie buff? Guess THESE iconic Bollywood films and their characters from the clues

As we are all stuck in our houses during this extended lockdown, Pinkvilla gets a fun task for you wherein you have to guess the movie and its characters by looking at the images and the clues given below.

It’s been more than a month since we are locked up in our respective house. The lockdown, which was initially imposed for three weeks to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in India, has now been extended till May 3, 2020. And with everything shut down in the country, we are bound to stay at home and life has certainly come to a standstill. Each of us has been looking for ways to kill the time at home, other than working from home, which includes binge-watching series on OTT platforms, picking up a new hobby and connecting with a family.

It goes without saying that staying at home for such a long span of time is no cakewalk. If you are a Bollywood fan, it gets a little more difficult for you as all the new releases have been suspended indefinitely given the crisis situation across the country. However, Pinkvilla has come as a saviour for the movie buff in you to give your quarantine schedule some filmy fun with an interesting activity that will test your knowledge and love for the Indian cinema. Wondering how? Well, take a look at the image with costumes of eight Bollywood characters and guess the movie’s name and the character. Interestingly, we also have some clues for your help you in the game. Here you go!

Clue 1:

She is the loving wife of a videogame designer. She has been dealing with a video game protagonist who has come to life and resembles her dead husband. While she has been a doting mother to her son and has been putting in efforts to save the boy from the video game antagonist, this lady also proved that she can also be a Chammak Challo if required.

Clue 2:

She has been one of the most selfless and kind air hostesses one has ever heard of. This young lady, who had a bright future ahead, laid down her life while saving the passengers of a flight which was hijacked at Karachi. She was the chief flight attendant on the flight and is remembered for her selflessness and bravery.

Clue 3:

This aspiring king of a legendary kingdom is the kindest hearted ruler one ever saw. He was powerful, invincible, kind noble and what not. All he knew to rule the hearts of his praja and do everything for his kingdom and his Rajmata. He had every quality to be a king; however, destiny had played a cruel role and changed the life of the entire kingdom because of his evil cousin’s foul play.

Clue 4:

She is a brilliant dancer who has the calibre of making everyone go weak on their knees with her sizzling moves. However, she has been forced to dance in the bars by her father who is a drunkard and feeds on the money earned by her by dancing in the bar.

Clue 5:

He has been one of the most innocent persons in the group of four friends. While these four guys are on a quest to find a hidden treasure in a garden in Goa, he is the one who often manages to win hearts with his cute anctics. He is sweet, kind and adorable like a child and you can’t help but love him for his simplicity.

Clue 6:

Once a shy and nerdy student who was known for her introvert nature, this lady leaves everyone awestruck with her glamorous avatar during an old friend’s wedding as she reunites with her friends after eight years. The lady has changed entirely and is no more the shy girl she was in college. Now, she is a gorgeous, confident woman who can make anyone drool over her panache.

Clue 7:

He is one of the most honest and lovable taxi drivers you would have seen. His childlike simplicity would strike the right chord in your heart and you can’t help but adore him for honesty and innocence. He is a mast maula person who is the ‘raja’ of his heart and is a gem of a person.

Clue 8:

She was a star of her dance theatre in her hometown and was known to have an impeccable talent in her. She wanted to live her dreams and so, she runs away with the man of her dreams. Although things didn’t work well with her man, she was adamant to never give up. She even returned to her home town to save the dance theatre after a businessman decides to demolish it and, in this quest, brings the town back to life by reintroducing dance in their lives.

