Are you a Ranbir Kapoor fan? Take this quiz and challenge the die-hard fan in you

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talked about stars in Bollywood. He belongs to Bollywood’s first film family and has been making headlines even before he had stepped into the showbiz world. And when Ranbir made his big Bollywood debut with Saawariya, he certainly had the responsibility to carry forward the legacy of his family. Over the years, Ranbir has won millions of hearts with his impeccable performances on the big screen. Besides, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor had also made headlines for his personal life.

Ranbir had tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April in an intimate ceremony and their wedding pics had taken the internet by a storm. Interestingly, he will be seen sharing the screen with his wife Alia for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. He will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. To note, his impressive acting skills and versatility have garnered him an immense fan following across the world. So, if you think you are a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor, we have a quiz to change the fan in you.

