‘Are you ready?’ Kangana Ranaut slays in stripes, teases fans about Dhaakad release date

After delivering a hard-hitting performance in Thalaivi, actor Kangana Ranaut is now bracing fans for the release of her upcoming movie, Dhaakad. On Monday, October 18, the actor took to social media to share a slew of stunning photos of herself. While doing so, Kangana Ranaut asked fans if they are ready to know the release date of her film.

In the pictures shared by her, the Queen star can be seen slaying in a gorgeous yellow and black striped flowy dress. Body hugging above waist, her stunning ensemble was tucked in with the help of a thin ribbon belt. With a plunging neckline, the Manikarnika actor opted for a puffed hair-do while styling her look. Minimalist makeup and accessories kept her entire look simple yet elegant. While sharing the photos, Kangana Ranaut said, “Are you ready for the date ?”

Take a look at the photos below:

Previously, when the entire team wrapped up the filming schedule of the movie in Budapest, the director of the film took to social media to thank Kangana for her top-notch performance in the movie. Razneesh Ghai stated, “Thank you so much Kangana for this incredible journey...and thank you for believing in a rookie director. You have outdone yourself in this movie..Shine on.. Your performance in this movie is top notch like always.. A new action star is born.”

Speaking of the film, Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the film. Going by the first look poster, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. While introducing his character poster, Arjun previously said, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!”. Even Divya Dutta will have a menacing feature in the film.

