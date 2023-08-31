'Are you seriously asking...’: When Esha Deol sought mom Hema Malini's permission to wear a bikini in Dhoom

Actress Esha Deol is a talented actor and a brilliant dancer. Back in 2002 when she made her acting debut in the romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. That proved to the world that she has the genes of her actor parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Among the many acclaimed films that she was a part of, Dhoom was also one of them. In the 2004 film, Esha was seen with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, and Rimi Sen.

Esha Deol asked for Hema Malini's permission to wear a bikini in Dhoom

In Dhoom, Esha was seen in a never-seen-before avatar. In the movie, she portrayed the role of a sultry and smart member of the motorbike gang that committed robberies.

In an interview with Zoom, Esha revealed that she sought her mother’s permission to wear a bikini in the film. The actor said, “Of course, I had to take permission from my mum about (the bikini). I felt I needed to take it, but when I went and asked, she asked me, ‘Are you seriously asking me something like this? Don’t you go on holidays with friends and wear a bikini on a beach?’ and I know that the people who I was shooting with, I was in good hands.”

Esha says that she resonated with Sheena’s character

Esha further spilled the beans about portraying Sheena’s character in the film. “It was one of the most lovely, fun scripts ever, and the role of Sheena was very much resonating with me; tough chick, bindaas, and bold. Somewhere, I am still that. I was all of that and of course, I had to look toned and work out,” the Kaal actor said.

She further added that because of her genes, it wasn’t difficult for her to become toned for the role. “I have always been athletic, and genetically, I have been blessed with a good physique I feel, so I had to just work harder on that and achieve what my producer Aditya Chopra wanted and the audience loved it.”

Esha’s work front

Since her film Hijack was released in 2008, Esha has been on and off work. We last saw her in the short film Ek Duaa directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol on his complicated relationship with Esha Deol; talks about Dharmendra’s on-screen kiss in RRKPK