Are you a Shah Rukh Khan fan? Take this quiz from Chak De India & find out if you are a true film buff

Shah Rukh Khan - the name doesn’t need an introduction. He has been ruling the industry for around three decades now and has emerged as the King of Bollywood. In his career so far, Shah Rukh Khan has given us several iconic movies in different genres. He made us cry, and laugh, taught us how to romance, and even redefined love for us. Needless to say, each film by Shah Rukh Khan has a different impact on the audience irrespective of its genre and we never get enough of his charm, do we?

Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan’s 2007 release Chak De! India holds a different place in our hearts. After all, it was the first time King Khan was seen in the role of a hockey coach. Shah Rukh played the role of Kabir Khan in the movie who trained the Indian women’s hockey team to win the world championship. Chak De! India had opened to rave reviews from the audience and was a blockbuster at the office. In fact, even after over a decade of its release, Chak De! India never fails to give a goosebump. Needless to say, every SRK fan must have watched it several times. So, if you are a true SRK fan and a Bollywood buff, take the quiz and challenge yourself.

