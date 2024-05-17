‘Arey Shah Rukh Khan’: Paparazzi reacts on spotting Karan Johar at airport; WATCH his epic reaction

Karan Johar recently made heads turn with his stylish airport attire which reminded paparazzi of Shah Rukh Khan. What followed was a fun banter!

By Prerna Verma
Updated on May 17, 2024  |  11:52 AM IST |  3.9K
Picture credit : Viral Bhayani
Karan Johar laughs as paps call him ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ at airport; WATCH

We all know that Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are very good buddies. Not only have they worked with each other on several films, but their friendship dates back to several decades before.

Hence, when the director-producer decided to dress like one of SRK’s characters from his own film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum at the airport, the paparazzi couldn’t help but call him ‘Shah Rukh Khan’. What followed is too cute to miss.

Karan Johar's fun banter with the paparazzi at the airport

Karan Johar never disappoints when it comes to his airport looks. Even today he looked dapper in a long mustard-colored overcoat that he layered over an all-white attire. The director was walking in style when the paps started clicking him.

Suddenly, one of them quipped ‘arrey Shah Rukh Khan’ to which KJo could not help but pause and smile. This left even the paps into a laughing bout. Well, doesn’t this airport look of him look similar to SRK’s outfit in the entry shot in K3G?

Check it out:


