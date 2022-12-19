Argentina wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Shah Rukh Khan pens MESSAGE for Lionel Messi: 'Talent, Hard Work, Dreams'

The high-octane excitement of FIFA World Cup 2022 can’t get over soon. Ace footballer Lionel Messi led his team Argentina to bag the historic FIFA World Cup title in Qatar on Sunday (local time). With this, the legendary footballer has ended his long wait to clinch the FIFA World Cup title. Soon after this development, social media users erupted in joy with several fans dropping hearts and kisses in their posts for Messi. One fan wrote, “Messi-ah”. Another fan on Twitter wrote, “Messi, you beauty.” The Twitter handles are flooded with reactions at the moment.

Shah Rukh Khan drops a sweet message for Lionel Messi for his performance at the FIFA World Cup final Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan dropped a sweet message on his Twitter handle soon after Argentina was declared the winner of the Qatar World Cup 2022. In the message, Shah Rukh Khan recalled about his childhood days and said: “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work, and dreams!!“

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan with Wayne Rooney at the FIFA World Cup final Sunday night was filled with joy for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor was seen sharing the stage with former football player Wayne Rooney. Prior to the final match in Qatar, the duo was present for a live interaction at a TV channel, where Shah Rukh promoted his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’. After interacting with his fans for a while, Khan and Rooney performed the hook step of SRK fans by opening their arms in style.