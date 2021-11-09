On Arhaan Khan’s birthday, new monochrome PHOTO of the star kid flaunting his bicep goes viral

On Tuesday, November 9, Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan turned a year older. The star kid is celebrating his 19th birthday today and on the special occasion close friends have family have taken to social media to shower sweet birthday wishes for the youngster. Amid this, a new monochrome photo of the star kid has taken social media by storm.

In the picture, Arhaan Khan has donned an all-black ensemble as he poses for a mirror selfie alongside one of his friends. While doing so, Malaika’s son can be seen flaunting his biceps as the camera captures them together. While sharing the photo on social media, Arhaan Khan’s friend shared a cute birthday note for the youngster that read, “Happy birthday ur the best best best.”

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier in the day, mommy Malaika also took to social media to share an adorable birthday post for her son. For those unaware, Arhaan has moved abroad to pursue his higher studies. Amid this mom Malaika happens to miss him a lot. Talking about the same, she captioned the birthday post as, “My birthday boy. I miss u loads.” Check out the post below:

Previously, when Arhaan was all set to leave the country, mother Malaika took to Instagram to share, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already."

Arhaan Khan is the son of Arbaaz from his marriage with model and actor Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot with each other back in 1998. Three years after the wedding, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed son Arhaan into their lives. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the couple announced their separation back in 2016 and officially divorced each other in 2017. Post the divorce, the duo have been co-parenting their son amicably while they have also moved on in life. Malaika Arora is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora misses her son Arhaan Khan on his birthday; Shares a sweet post for him