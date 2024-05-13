Arhaan Khan's LOL WhatsApp conversation with Malaika Arora on Mother's Day will leave you in splits: 'Sold your clothes'

As we celebrated Mother's Day on May 12, celebrities also took to their social media accounts to share pictures with their mothers on the special day. But Malaika Arora had a different Mother's Day as her son Arhaan Khan sent her an unexpected yet funny message.

Arhaan shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his mother on Mother's Day which left the Internet in splits in a fun way.

Arhaan Khan's fun-filled Mother's Day celebration with mom Malaika Arora

On May 12, Arhaan Khan took to his Instagram Story and shared a screenshot where we can see his WhatsApp conversation with his mother Malaika Arora.

Starting with Arhaan wishing Malaika a Happy Mother's Day after which the actress said, “thank you” and asked, “What you got me?”

His son began the fun banter from this message as he replied, “I sold your clothes,” followed by a red heart and a “love you” text. Malaika replied, “Use the money to buy me something.”

Have a look at the chat:

On the other hand, Arhaan Khan has also shared a throwback memory to celebrate Mother's Day. In the picture, Malaika can be seen looking at little Arhaan. Sharing the story on his Instagram Story, he also attached a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Arhaan Khan is Malaika Arora's son with ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan. The two got divorced in 2017.

When Malaika Arora talked about traits Arhaan Khan adopted from his dad Arbaaz Khan

During one of the episodes of Arhaan's podcast Dumb Biryani, Malaika Arora opened up about her life, her future plans, and more.

In the episode, she sat down with her son Arhaan Khan and played the fun game called Truth or Spice. During their conversation, Khan asked his mother to talk about the good and the bad traits that he has adopted from his dad, actor Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika went on to spill, “Your mannerisms are just like him. It’s shocking how similar you are. Even the way you (scratch your ear) do all of these things.” To this, Arhaan added, “Just because I did that.” Malaika was quick to add, “No, it’s a fact. The twitch, it’s just like that. All your mannerisms are just like your dad, everything,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, Arhaan's podcast Dumb Biryani streams on his YouTube channel.

