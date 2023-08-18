Arijit Singh beats Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to become third most followed artist on Spotify

Playback singer Arijit Singh has been singing one hit song after the other, and looks like his popularity has skyrocketed even further. According to music analytics platform ChartMasters, Arijit Singh has emerged as the third most followed artist on Spotify, surpassing even global icons such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. Yes, you read that right. According to the report, Ed Sheeran has topped the list, followed by Ariana Grande and Arijit Singh.

According to the latest report shared by the platform, Arijit Singh has earned the third spot and has about 86.4 million followers on Spotify. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has 84.7 million followers, followed by Taylor Swift, who has 83.1 million followers. Arijit Singh surpassed Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, in terms of the number of followers on the music streaming platform. Arijit has also surpassed Drake, Eminem and Justin Bieber, who hold the sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively. The Weeknd, Rihanna, Adele, BTS, Bruno Mars are also among the top 15 most followed artists on the platform.

About Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh, who hails from Murshidabad, participated in the musical reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. However, it was in 2013 that he shot to fame and became a music sensation with the release of songs Tum Hi Ho and Chahun Main Ya Naa.

Speaking about his latest tracks, Arijit Singh has crooned the romantic song Chaleya for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, whose music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Arijit also sang the songs Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya, and the dance song What Jhumka in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

