Arijit Singh completes a decade in Bollywood; Fans celebrate by trending hashtags ‘King’ and ‘God of music’

On Arijit Singh completing 10 years in Bollywood, the fans of the singer trended hashtags on Twitter.

The most loved singer of the country, Arijit Singh, has touched a major benchmark today as he completed a decade in Bollywood. The singer has impressed the audience repeatedly with his soulful voice and heart-melting songs. The singer is also famous for his versatile singing which makes him highly cherished by people of all ages. He became an overnight star with his debut song Phir Mohabbat, which was released on 8th July in 2011. Since then, the singer's popularity has only been growing.

On this special occasion, the fans of the singer have started a Twitter trend for celebrating his success. They are calling him 'King' and 'God of Music' of Bollywood. The fans deem him as the most versatile singer in the entire film industry. They are also bringing to light the awards and rewards obtained by the successful singer in 10 years. Arijit Singh received a National Award and several Filmfare Awards over the years.

Talking about his achievement in the last decade, he has received a National Award in the Best Male Playback Singer category for lending his voice to ‘Binte Dil’, a song from the 2019 hit film Padmaavat. The lyrics of the song were written by the talented AM Turaz, a poet and scriptwriter.

The singer won his first Filmfare Award for the iconic and superhit song, Tum Hi Ho from the movie, Aashiqui 2. For the specific melodious track, he had received 10 nominations, and nine awards. He has also won Filmfare Award for others songs including Sooraj Dooba Hai (Roy), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track, Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Ae Watan (Raazi), and Kalank movie title track.

The singer made his debut as a music composer for a film this year. The black comedy drama, Pagglait, had the music composed by Arijit Singh. The album had 24 tracks and its total length was over 1 hour 30 minutes. The songs were released under his label, Oriyon Music.

Credits :News Byte

