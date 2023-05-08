Arijit Singh injured after fan pulls his hand during concert: ‘My hand is shaking…’-WATCH

Arijit Singh, one of the most loved and popular Bollywood singers, is currently busy with a nationwide tour. He recently performed in cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, among others. On Sunday, Arijit Singh performed live at Aurangabad. He left the audience mesmerized as he crooned some of his most popular songs such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kabira, Tere Pyaar Mein, Kesariya, Hawayein, etc during the concert. Now, a video that is going viral on social media shows a fan pulling Arijit’s hand during the concert, resulting in an injury to the singer. The video shows Arijit telling the woman how her actions were wrong.

Arijit Singh gets injured after a fan pulls his hand during a live concert in Aurangabad

A video that has surfaced on Twitter shows Arijit Singh telling the woman, “If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun. It's as simple as that. You're pulling me like that. My hand is shaking. Should I leave?" The crowd collectively yelled ‘no’, while the woman apologized to Arijit Singh many times for accidentally hurting him. Arijit then continued explaining, “You have to understand. You are a grown-up, right? You are a mature person, right? Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can't move my hand.”

The woman who pulled Arijit’s hand is heard saying that since Arijit was coming to the front, she just took his hand. The singer replied, “Obviously I'll come in front of everybody na. I love everybody here. I will go to everybody.”

Many other videos from the concert are making the rounds on the Internet. Arijit Singh’s fans were in awe of how composed the singer was, and how he handled the situation. While one wrote, “He didn’t loose his cool, And still explaining,” while another one wrote, “This is really sad but the way Arijit handled it nicely.” The singer was also seen getting first aid after his hand got injured.

