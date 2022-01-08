Arijit Singh, Nafisa Ali test positive for COVID-19; Veteran actress hospitalised

COVID-19 continues to spread at a rampant rate. Every day we hear one or the other celebrity getting positive for the virus. On Saturday, we got to know that the veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and singer Arijit Singh also fell prey to the virus. After the diagnosis, the ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ actress was hospitalised. Nafisa herself took to Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans on social media. She dropped a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, “Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpostive” As soon as she shared the news, fans wished her a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, singer Arijit Singh too shared a post on his Facebook page and informed that he and his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "Me and my wife have tested COVID Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves." On the same day, Four More Shots Please fame Maanvi Gagroo also shared that she has contracted the virus. She shared her selfie on Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you, thank you.”

Meanwhile, India reported over 1,41,986 daily COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total caseload to 3,53,68,372 on Saturday. Out of the total cases, 3,071 cases of Omicron variant were reported across the country. With 40,895 recoveries, the active caseload stands at 4,72,169, as per the health ministry.