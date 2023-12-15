Arijit Singh reveals AR Rahman was first to use auto-tune: 'That's how singers started sounding beautiful'

The Indian music industry has evolved significantly, transitioning from live instrument recordings in a single take to the present, where entire songs can be produced by individuals located in different parts of the world. Auto-tune, often viewed as a tool to transform non-singers into singers, has become prevalent in the Indian music scene. Arijit Singh clarified that auto-tune is a processing tool commonly used by music composers, and it doesn't magically turn non-singers into singers. He also mentioned that AR Rahman was the first Indian composer to effectively use this tool, but added that Rahman no longer utilizes it.

Arijit Singh reveals AR Rahman was the first one to use auto-tune

Speaking to the YouTube channel The Music Podcast, Arijit Singh explained that auto-tune cannot transform a non-singer into a singer. It doesn't work by singing anything and then applying auto-tune to make it sound in tune. Arijit explained that Rahman discovered how to utilize different settings of the tool, and this approach resonated well with the audience. He said, “When people really liked to listen to Rahman’s songs, it was him actually who started using auto-tune in a very subtle way. That’s how a lot of singers started sounding beautiful.”

Arijit provided the technical explanation for this. He mentioned that when a singer sings with emotion, it's never perfect because they might deviate slightly from the pitch. Except for Sonu Nigam, who, according to him, can sing without going out of tune. He said, “When a singer sings, they sing with emotion. And when they sing with emotion, it is never perfect, they go away from the sur a little bit, most singers except Sonu Nigam, he can’t go out of tune I feel.”

He further mentioned that they start adjusting the takes that are emotionally impactful but slightly off on the pitch. With emotional takes, they try to maintain a human touch while making some adjustments. Arijit used a food analogy to explain that incorporating auto-tune into a song is similar to seasoning food with salt, it should be added in moderation according to the need. He mentioned that this is used for every singer and the West has been using it for ages.

Arijit mentioned that Pritam incorporates auto-tune in every song, but there are composers who choose not to use this tool at all. He mentioned that certain music composers such as Mithoon Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj, and AR Rahman (who used to use it earlier but not anymore) don't prefer auto-tune. On the other hand, Pritam consistently uses auto-tune in his music to enhance the sound quality.

He said, “Some music composers don’t like it at all like Mithoon Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj. AR Rahman also doesn’t do it anymore, earlier he used to. Now he goes with whatever voice is there. Pritam’s music always has auto-tune, to make it sound better.”

Work front of Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh started his singing journey with the song Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 and quickly gained fame. The song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, brought him widespread acclaim and acknowledgment.

Over the years, the singer has contributed his voice to several memorable hits, including Raabta, Tose Naina, Laal Ishq, Dhokha Dhadi, Kabhi Jo Badal Barse, Love Me Thoda Aur, Suno Na Sangemarmar, Palat - Tera Hero Idhar Hai, Samjhawan, and many others. His recent works include the songs Ruaan and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3. Notably, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam also marked his first collaboration with actor Salman Khan.

