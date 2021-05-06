Arijit Singh’s mother hospitalised; Swastika Mukherjee and Srijit Mukherji appeal fans to donate blood

Bollywood singer-musician, Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalised in Kolkata. Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee has appealed to fans to donate blood.

Bollywood singer and musician Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalised in Kolkata. She was not keeping well for some time. The reason behind her hospitalisation is not known till now. The family has not released any statement. But the news came to light when Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee shared a post on her Instagram handle appealing to fans to donate blood. Following her Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji also shared the same message on his social handle and urged fans to come forward and help.

The actress wrote, “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic)." Srijit shared the same message on his official Twitter handle. The post has received several responses as people are sharing contact numbers. Further information is not shared till now. The actress was last seen in the film Dil Bechara with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is a Bengali actress but also works in Bollywood.

Take a look here:

Arijit Singh was born in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal. He started his career by participating in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. However, he did not become successful until his song “Tum Hi Ho” was released. After this, there was no looking back for him. The singer became popular. He has won a National Award and six Filmfare awards in total. Recently, he turned music composer for the film Pagglait. The film featured Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

