Arijit Singh’s mother passes away due to COVID 19 complications in Kolkata

It is reported that Arijit Singh’s mother was hospitalised in Kolkata after her health deteriorated while battling COVID 19.

Bollywood’s renowned singer Arijit Singh, who is known for crooning several legendary songs, is making the headlines for an unfortunate news as his mother has, reportedly, passed away in Kolkata. According to media reports, Arijit’s mother Aditi Singh has breathed her last after battling with COVID 19 for a while. The media reports had suggested that Aditi was diagnosed with the deadly virus in April this year and was hospitalised after her health had deteriorated. However, the lady had passed away due to COVID 19 complications in the hospital.

To note, Arijit’s mother’s condition had come into light when celebs like Srijit Mukherji and Swastika Mukherjee had taken to social media to amplify a request for blood donors for her. Filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee tweeted, "#Copied A- blood donor is needed for singer Arjit Singh's mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow”. Arijit had also shared a message post this on social networking site Facebook and wrote, “It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh. Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster. I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority.”

Earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi’s father had also died of COVID 19 complications in Mumbai. It was reported that he was on ventilator support for around 10 days and breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital last week.

