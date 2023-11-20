Arijit Singh sings unreleased song In Raahon Mein from Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies at Abu Dhabi concert; WATCH

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated creation of Zoya Akhtar, The Archies, some songs from the film, including Va Va Voom and Sunoh, were released earlier. Notably, after both tracks from the movie were cherished by fans, recently at a concert, singer Arijit Singh was seen singing The Archies’ upcoming song In Raahon Mein, which is yet to be released. Watch the video inside.

The first few tracks of the film, which stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others, were cherished by several fans. Following the release of fan favorites Va Voom Voom and Sunoh, singer Arijit Singh was recently spotted singing In Raahon Mein from The Archies at an Abu Dhabi concert. Notably, the track is yet to be released by the makers, and Arijit Singh’s voice in In Raahon Mein seems to be a happy melody with tunes that can instantly lift your mood.

A video of Singh’s performance has been doing rounds on the internet. At the start, Arijit can be seen saying, “Film is Archies. Okay by the way, this is not released. This is the first time I am singing this on stage.” His melodious performance also observes hoots and cheers from the audience.

The video clip also began doing rounds on the internet and was appreciated by many. A fan said, “Arijit (heart),” and another fan remarked, “It’s beautiful in heart.”

Watch the clip right here.

Work front of Arijit Singh

The renowned singer commenced his career with Murder 2’s song Phir Mohabbat and became a singing sensation soon after. His track Tum Hi Ho from Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2 earned him immense fame and recognition.

Over the years, the singer has lent his voice to several iconic hits that include Raabta, Tose Naina, Laal Ishq, Dhokha Dhadi, Kabhi Jo Badal Barse, Love Me Thoda Aur, Suno Na Sangemarmar, Palat - Tera Hero Idhar Hai, Samjhawan, and many more.

His recent projects include Tiger 3’s songs Ruaan and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Notably, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam also marked his first collaboration with actor Salman Khan.

