Arijit Singh trends on Twitter after K Pop singer Eric Nam asks fans for Indian music recommendations

K-Pop singer Eric Nam reaches out to his fans in India seeking for music recommendations. Arijit Singh fans took the opportunity to school him about the Laal Ishq singer.

Did you just log into Twitter and noticed Arijit Singh trending? No, no, he hasn't released a new song. Nor has the Channa Mereya singer sat down for a new interview. Arijit is trending on Twitter due to his and K-Pop singer Eric Nam's fans. The international singer is a popular name among K-Pop music lovers. The singer has crooned numerous songs. This includes Congratulations, Love Die Young and Cave Me In. The 31-year-old star decided to reach out to his fans in India seeking for some music recommendations.

"aight i need some tips from #NamNation in #India - who are some of your favorite Indian singers and performers," he tweeted to his 1.1 million followers earlier today. It has hardly been six hours, at the time of reporting, since the tweet was posted. It already invited almost one and a half thousand responses.

Numerous musicians were suggested to the singer. From AR Rahman, Benny Dayal, Amit Trivedi to Mohit Chauhan and even Ayushmann Khurrana's name was popped up. However, a majority of the responses had one common name: Arijit Singh. Fans begged the singer to give Arijit's songs a shot. Some even gave YouTube links to make his life easy. This led to Arijit's name trend on Twitter.

Check out a few responses below:

Arijit Singh

He is one of the great singers of all time in India...... pic.twitter.com/K5xzNA9ITx — Dipanjan Saha (@Dipanja05959254) March 17, 2020

ARIJIT SINGH. Here I can be sure. — Nasteaom⁷ (@nasteaom) March 17, 2020

Here’s an artist I want to share with you… Arijit Singh https://t.co/XL9yZ2WYA2 — SUHOLO ON 30TH MARCH (@chenbestdad) March 17, 2020

Even though I'm Europian I think Arijit Singh it's a great singer, I often hear his song fro Bollywood movies. I think you would like his songs — dori. (@dori_jin) March 17, 2020

There were many others who asked him to stream songs sung by Shreya Ghosal.

Shreya Ghoshal — ⁷ (@filterjoonie) March 17, 2020

The queen SHREYA GHOSHAL undoubtedly — Shivom Chakraborty #TeamShreya (@ShivomChakrabo6) March 17, 2020

None other than queen of Indian music industry "SHREYA GHOSHAL" — I am Tanu (@sgian_jagruti) March 17, 2020

AR Rahman, Arjit singh, Shreya Ghoshal!! — let's love (@eksodeux) March 17, 2020

This tweet summed up our recommendations perfectly:

Arijit Singh: Listen to Laal Ishq (Indian Classical based) or Ghungroo (Western pop based) Shreya Ghoshal: Listen to Deewani Mastani, or look up any live performance (her pitching is so precise) AR Rahman: Master composer/songwriter. Listen to the Dil Se or Rockstar soundtrack — alapadma⁷ (@alapadma2) March 17, 2020

What would you recommend Eric Nam? Let us know in the comments below.

