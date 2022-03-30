Arjun and Vidya: Mrunal Thakur shares a happy selfie with Jersey co-star Shahid Kapoor; Check latter's reply

by Sampriti Dutta   |  Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:01 AM IST  |  6.4K
Mrunal and Shahid will be seen together in Jersey
Arjun and Vidya: Mrunal Thakur shares a happy selfie with Jersey co-star Shahid Kapoor; Check latter's reply
Advertisement
Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor are super ecstatic these days, and with good reason. After all, their much-discussed film Jersey will finally make its theatrical release on April 14. The film is a Bollywood remake of the Telugu film Jersey, which won a National Award and starred Nani. Jersey will star Shahid in the role of a cricketer. Both the actors have  already started promoting the film in full vigour and are doing everything they can to get fans psyched for Jersey. They believe in their film! Today, Mrunal shared an adorable picture with Shahid amidst their promotional activities and Shahid replied back equally adorably!
 
In the selfie, Mrunal and Shahid could be seen smiling ear-to-ear, looking absolutely beautiful. Mrunal was in a gorgeous white and blue dress. On the other hand, Shahid looked dashing in a striped white and pink suit. Along with the picture, Mrunal sweetly wrote, “@shahidkapoor Arjunnnnnnnnnnn,” referring to the name of the character Shahid is playing in the movie. Just after a while, Shahid reposted the picture and cutely wrote, “Hello Vidyaaaa,” which is Mrunal’s character’s name. Cute banter between co-stars? We absolutely stan!
 

Check Mrunal's story HERE

Check Shahid's story HERE

Shahid's story

 
Jersey will also include Pankaj Kapur in an important role, in addition to Shahid and Mrunal. The cricket drama will compete with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office. Shahid is also making headlines for his OTT debut, in addition to Jersey. Raj & DK will direct the venture, which will also include Raashii Khanna in the major role.
 
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!