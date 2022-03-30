Arjun and Vidya: Mrunal Thakur shares a happy selfie with Jersey co-star Shahid Kapoor; Check latter's reply

Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor are super ecstatic these days, and with good reason. After all, their much-discussed film Jersey will finally make its theatrical release on April 14. The film is a Bollywood remake of the Telugu film Jersey, which won a National Award and starred Nani. Jersey will star Shahid in the role of a cricketer. Both the actors have already started promoting the film in full vigour and are doing everything they can to get fans psyched for Jersey. They believe in their film! Today, Mrunal shared an adorable picture with Shahid amidst their promotional activities and Shahid replied back equally adorably!

Mrunal and Shahid could be seen smiling ear-to-ear, looking absolutely beautiful. Mrunal was in a gorgeous white and blue dress. On the other hand, Shahid looked dashing in a striped white and pink suit. Along with the picture, Mrunal sweetly wrote, "@shahidkapoor Arjunnnnnnnnnnn," referring to the name of the character Shahid is playing in the movie. Just after a while, Shahid reposted the picture and cutely wrote, "Hello Vidyaaaa," which is Mrunal's character's name. Cute banter between co-stars? We absolutely stan!

Check Mrunal's story HERE

Check Shahid's story HERE