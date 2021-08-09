Arjun Bijlani & Abhinav Shukla are the ‘Karan Arjun’ of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Here’s why

Fans are currently being entertained by some of the biggest faces of our television industry performing deadly stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The stunt-based reality show is getting exciting with each passing week. When the contestants are not performing the stunts, they are either having fun or are busy bonding with each other. Well, one such bond formed in the show is that of and Abhinav Shukla. In fact, they are the ‘Karan Arjun’ of KKK11 and no, we are not saying this, but the latest video posted by the Naagin actor is proof of this bond.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani posted a reel that begins with Abhinav Shukla and him running in slo-mo towards the camera and the song ‘ye bandhan to’ from the film Karan Arjun. Later in the video, a few pictures of them appear, which proves that they were inseparable during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Sharing this cute video, Arjun wrote, “Le Shukla ab toh pappi banti hai #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi11 @ashukla09 .. aur pl OK mat likh.”

Recently, Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla grabbed all the eyeballs when he took to his Instagram handle and announced that he is ‘borderline dyslexic’. Abhinav took to Twitter late in the night and wrote, “I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact!”

He further wrote, “Now numbers and figures don't embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled!”

