Arjun Bijlani defends Ranveer Singh on nude photoshoot controversy: We should focus on bigger things like...

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors that India has ever seen and he continues to lure audiences with his performances, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and more recently 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from possessing great acting caliber, he is also very energetic and breathes life into anything he does and any event that he is a part of. The actor found himself in a nationwide controversy after his nude photos from a photoshoot took internet by storm. Popular television personality Arjun Bijlani, when asked about the entire controversy, gave an interesting take on the same, in his exclusive interview with Times Of India.

Arjun felt that it was his personal choice and what’s happening is overreaction and nothing else. He said, "This is not the first time an actor has gone full monty for the camera. Models and actors have done it often in the past. It's entirely an individual's prerogative. Filing cases against anyone doesn't solve anything.”

He gave examples of how nudity is normalised in Hollywood and questioned abou the overreaction for a nude photoshoot was even happening in the first place. He said, “Nudity is common in Hollywood films which we all see. Even in OTT project nude scenes are there as per the script requirement. Everything that is nude is available online on one click of a mouse button. No one can stop that, then why overreact to an actor's nude pics?"

Arjun also gave an example of a similar kind of scene that he had to perform for one of his scenes in Roohaniyat and talked about every actor or a performer having a different mindset and thought process while putting it out. He concluded by talking about how important it is for the society to focus on other bigger things like pollution, traffic and protecting the environment rather than spending time and energy focusing on an actor's pictures.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, directed by star director Rohit Shetty, which releases in Christmas 2022. After that, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, directed by Karan Johar. The release date for the film is still being contemplated. The actor is also in talks with Om Raut for a very grand film which will be helmed by T-Series. As about Arjun Bijlani, he has confirmed his presence in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also read: Arjun Bijlani does a Karan Johar film; Filmmaker thanks him with Koffee With Karan hamper & hand-written note