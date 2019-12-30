Arjun Bijlani on Kushal Punjabi's suicide: There must be more awareness of mental issues in India

Arjun Bijlani, who worked with Kushal Punjabi in popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan, recently revealed his grief on losing a dear friend and also spread awareness of dealing with depression.

The gone week left shock-waves in the Indian Television industry that people are still trying to overcome. Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, bid adieu to the world as he committed suicide on the night of 26th December at his Pali Hill residence. Next morning i.e. 27th December, not only the Telly world, but the country woke up to the unfortunate and untimely death of the 37-year-old actor, that left them completely shocked. Arjun Bijalni, who was a dear friend to Kushal and even worked with him in popular serial Ishq Mein Marjawaan, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about how he still cannot come to terms with the fact that Kushal is no more between us.

Recalling his last conversation with Kushal, Arjun revealed that the last time they both spoke, Kushal seemed. However, Arjun admitted that Kushal was going through a rough phase, but Arjun never imagined that he would take such a drastic step. He said that Kushal was a strong-headed and happy-go-lucky person, he fails to understand how the dotting father lost the purpose of his life. Though the actual reason of Kushal's demise has not been revealed yet, there are reports that suggest that the late actor was suffering from depression. Upon knowing this, Arjun stated that it is high-time that depression is taken seriously and we treat it as a mental illness.

There must be more awareness about it and people should know how to deal with persons suffering from it. Talking about its importance, Arjun said, 'The world is getting a difficult place to live and many things may affect people resulting in depression.

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu pens a heartfelt note for Kushal Punjabi; Asks, 'why didn't he reach out?'

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Roy opens up on Kushal Punjabi's suicide, says, 'We take our minds for granted'

Arjun who has been working in the entertainment world for almost 12 years now, agrees that the showbiz world is unpredictable. He points out that it often gets difficult for people handle the fame and success. When the reality hits in, and people mock you for not having work, or when people stop praising you, it gives a horrible feeling. Thus, Arjun thinks that having a good support-system in this world is a must. He also feels that people need to be more compassionate, understanding and sensitive towards others.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More