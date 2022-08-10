Arjun Kanungo & Carla Dennis are now married; See VIDEO of the couple taking pheras at intimate ceremony

Popular playback singer Arjun Kanungo and his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis are now married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. While the couple is yet to share official pictures from their wedding, a video from their blissful nuptials have surfaced on the internet and they are oh-so-dreamy. The video shows the couple performing the pheras.

The video offers a glimpse of their dreamy wedding venue. Seems like the couple opted to get married indoors with simple arrangements. Clad in traditional wedding finery, Arjun and Carla looked regal for their wedding. While Arjun looked dapper in an ivory sherwani by designer Anita Dongre, Carla looked breathtakingly beauty in a red bridal lehenga. Carla opted for a Sabyasachi look for her big day as she donned a gorgeous red lehenga with a beautiful blouse. She left her hair open underneath her veil and opted for statement jewellery. The video also gave a glimpse of her mangalsutra.

On Tuesday, Arjun and Carla hosted their mehendi ceremony which was attended by Bobby Deol, among other guests. For the memorable night, Carla opted for a breathtaking pink lehenga while Arjun kept it simple with cream kurta pyjama.

In the pictures, the couple was seen shedding smiles and lost in each other's eyes. The singer looked dapper in a white kurta and paired it with a white Nehru jacket. Carla, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a pink lehenga. For her accessories, she added green neck pieces, statement earrings, and a flower-shaped maang tikka. In November 2020, Kanungo proposed to his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis. Right after the wedding, the couple will take off for their honeymoon to Japan.

After the wedding, a much-awaited party is said to happen on the 11th night at Karan Johar's all-new joint in South Mumbai, Neuma! Pinkvilla exclusively reported that stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, King, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan, and more will be a part of the star-studded party. The theme of the couple's party is said to be 'evening chic.'