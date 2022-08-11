Arjun Kanungo & Carla Dennis get emotional after pheras & make for a lovely couple in the FIRST wedding photos

From the past couple of days, popular singer Arjun Kanungo has been making headlines as he was all geared up to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis. The singer finally got married on August 10, 2022, after almost 7 years of dating. Today taking to his social media, he shared some beautiful pictures of the two in their wedding outfit and shared a long note as well. The wedding took place as per Hindu traditions. The wedding was a 3-day affair and it is evident from the pictures that they really had a blast.

In the pictures that Arjun Kanungo shared we can see both him and Carla Dennis looking stunning in their wedding outfits. Sharing these pictures, Arjun wrote, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo.”

After the wedding on the 10th of August, a much-awaited party is said to happen on the 11th night at Karan Johar's all-new joint in South Mumbai, Neuma! Pinkvilla exclusively reported that stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, King, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan, and more will be a part of the star-studded party. The theme of the couple's party is said to be 'evening chic.'

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kanungo & Carla Dennis’ wedding card & guest list out; Salman Khan & others to attend