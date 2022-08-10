Arjun Kanungo & Carla Dennis wedding: Soon-to-be-married couple beam with joy at their Mehendi ceremony; PICS

Singer Arjun Kanungo, who has delivered hits like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Gallan Tipsiyaan is all set to take his relationship with long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis to next level as the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot on August 10th, 2022. The duo has been dating for the past 7 years and now ahead of their wedding, the festivities have kicked started with the Mehendi ceremony. The wedding will take place as per Hindu traditions. In the presence of family and close friends, Arjun and Carla's wedding ceremony will be a three-day affair.

In the pictures, the soon-to-be-married couple is seen shedding smiles and lost in each other's eyes. The singer looked dapper in a white kurta and paired it with a white Nehru jacket. Carla, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a pink lehenga. For her accessories, she added green neck pieces, statement earrings, and a flower-shaped maang tikka. Her bridal glow and uncontrollable happiness speak volumes about her mood. Arjun and Carla's Mehendi photos have left the netizens gushing over the two.

Check out Arjun Kanungo & Carla Dennis's mehendi PICS:

Meanwhile, according to Hindustan Times, Arjun will be donning an outfit by designer Anita Dongre, while his ladylove will be a Sabyasachi bride. In November 2020, Kanungo proposed to his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis. Right after the wedding, the couple will take off for their honeymoon to Japan.

After the wedding on the 10th of August, a much-awaited party is said to happen on the 11th night at Karan Johar's all-new joint in South Mumbai, Neuma! Pinkvilla exclusively reported that stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, King, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan, and more will be a part of the star-studded party. The theme of the couple's party is said to be 'evening chic.'

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kanungo & Carla Dennis’ wedding card & guest list out; Salman Khan & others to attend