Arjun Kapoor is all set to spend the next 2 weeks watching films as Coronavirus brings a halt to Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor has kept his Blu ray shelf ready for binge-watching films as the Coronavirus outbreak brings a complete halt to work-life in Bollywood. Read further for more details.

The Bollywood film industry has been affected a lot owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. There has been a complete halt on the shooting of films. Moreover, the release dates of many upcoming films have been suspended for the time being including their promotions and screenings too. In the midst of all this, an order has also been issued to put the shoots of films, TV shows and web series on hold from 19th to 31st March until further notice.

’s upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s promotions have also been affected because of the ongoing situations. Not only that, but its release date has also been postponed for an indefinite period. The actor is, however, very calm and composed even in this situation which is evident from his latest Instagram post. He is seen posing for the camera while wearing a hoodie and showing us a shelf filled with Blu-ray DVDs. Arjun writes, “That Blu ray cabinet is gonna be a lifesaver these next 2 weeks.” So the Panipat actor is all set to binge-watch films for the next few days!

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s post below:

Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, it features Arjun Kapoor alongside . The film marks their third collaboration after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The dark comedy has been directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. It also features Sanjay Mishra, Archana Puran Singh, Neena Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pankaj Tripathi and others in pivotal roles. Apart from that, Arjun will also be collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh for another yet-to-be-titled project.

