Arjun Kapoor is all smiles in this throwback picture with Harshvarrdhan Kapoor; Says 'Size does matter'

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and make the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been making the best use of their time by learning something new and spending time with their loved ones and families. Some celebrities have also been sharing some adorable throwback pictures on their social media accounts for fans. 10th April 2020 was celebrated as World Siblings Day and on account of this many celebrities had posted adorable pictures with their siblings on their social media accounts.

Among all, we came across an adorable picture of the Kapoor siblings ( , Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah, and other cousins) on social media wherein the kids are seen vacationing in London and are seen posing for a photo. And just a few hours back, Arjun Kapoor posted another adorable throwback picture with brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and uncle Sandeep Marwah. In the pic shared, we can see Arjun is all smiles donning a blue sweatshirt and white pants with a pair of glasses and is standing beside little Harshvarrdhan who looks unrecognisable in a blue printed t-shirt and is standing beside his uncle Sandeep Marwah who is all suited up.

This picture was taken when Arjun was a bit on the heavy side before he entered Bollywood. Sharing the pic on his Instagram story, Arjun wrote, "Size does matter. #dogtagdays."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's picture here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be collaborating with for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been pushed further owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

