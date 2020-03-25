Arjun Kapoor is all smiles while posing for a selfie with a cute little fan of his; See pic

Arjun Kapoor poses for an adorable selfie with a little fan who is elated on meeting the actor. Read on to know more:

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic which is spreading across the world, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to stay indoors and has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days in India. Bollywood celebrities are enjoying this self-isolation period and are removing time to bond with their families. While is doing some house chores, and Taimur are busy potting plants, was spending time with Maximus and working out while watching Netflix and much more.

Recently, we came across a cute picture of Arjun posing with a fan before the quarantine period. The actor who is donning a dark blue printed t-shirt and a pair of sunglasses is all smiles while posing with his little fan who looks elated while posing for a selfie with the 2 States actor. This is not the first time Arjun has posed for a cute selfie with a fan. The Panipat actor never denies any pictures with his fans. He shares a great rapport with them and hence they love him.

(Also Read: Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on mum Mona's death anniversary: I miss having your name show up on my phone)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with and an untitled film with Rakul Preet. Due to the ongoing situation in the country, the promotions of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been put on a hold. Not only that, but its release date has also been postponed for an indefinite period. Due to the current situation happening in the country, Arjun has urged his fans to stay indoors and chill like his pet dog Maximus.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More