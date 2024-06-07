Arjun Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan pay tribute to Sunil Chhetri as he bids farewell to international football; 'End of an era'

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of India's national football team, has finally retired from international football. Chhetri played his last match between India and Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Thursday.

The 39-year-old forward is touted as the fourth-highest goal scorer in the world, after Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, and Lionel Messi. Chhetri has scored 94 goals for India in his career spanning over two decades. Celebrities have been pouring their hearts out to pay tribute to Sunil Chhetri after his international retirement.

Arjun Kapoor pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, calls it the 'end of an era'

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor, who is a true football fan, posted a heartfelt note for Sunil Chhetri on his Instagram story. Arjun shared a picture of the football icon and called the moment, the 'end of an era'.

“End of an era. Thank you, Sunil Chhetri for the memories, the passion and the unmatched dedication," his Instagram story reads.

Abhishek Bachchan called him 'one of the greatest ever Indian sportsmen' in his tribute post

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of Sunil Chhetri on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Chhetri can be seen standing in the stadium with folded hands in the air. He is wearing his football jersey.

Abhishek accompanied his post with a congratulatory message for Sunil Chhetri.

"Congratulations Cap on such a legendary career! It has been an honour to see you play for the country and lead by example," Bachchan wrote.

In his caption, the Yuva actor called Chhetri, 'one of the greatest Indian sportsmen' ever.

Sachin Tendulkar praised Sunil Chhetri's 94 scores

Apart from them, India's former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also paid tribute to footballer Sunil Chhetri. Tendulkar shared a picture of Chhetri waving goodbye to the world after his last match. In the caption, the 51-year-old legendary cricketer praised Sunil Chhetri's scores, saying, "No goal is easy to achieve. Let alone 94 international ones."

"You’ve held the flag high, Sunil Chhetri. Congratulations on a remarkable career!" he added.

Thank you Sunil Chhetri for your contribution. Congratulations!

