Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar to unite again for a new project; Duo head to London for month-long schedule
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will star together in 'The Lady Killer.'
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to unite yet again after the edgy thriller The Lady Killer as they have signed another film that will feature them together. Now, the duo has jetted off to London to kick start the work on their upcoming film. Reportedly, the untitled romantic comedy features both supremely fun and entertaining roles. The latest rumours have it that this project is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz. However, there has been no confirmation about it.
Arjun and Bhumi will start shooting this project after September 12, 2022, and will be shooting around London for about a month-long schedule. The film will also be shot in Mumbai and maybe a few more cities in India. Meanwhile, talking about The Lady Killer, the film is touted to be an upcoming suspense drama thriller that follows the whirlwind romance of a small-town playboy (Arjun Kapoor) and a self-destructive beauty, played by Bhumi Pednekar. It is directed by Ajay Bahl.
On the work front, Arjun has many interesting movies in his pipeline. The 2 States actor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It served as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from this, Arjun will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.
Bhumi, on the other hand, will feature in the comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. She also has Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the social drama movie, Bheed with Rajkummar Rao and Bhakshak, which is being directed by Pulkit and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It is reportedly inspired by true events.
ALSO READ: