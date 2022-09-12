Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar to unite again for a new project; Duo head to London for month-long schedule

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to unite yet again after the edgy thriller The Lady Killer as they have signed another film that will feature them together. Now, the duo has jetted off to London to kick start the work on their upcoming film. Reportedly, the untitled romantic comedy features both supremely fun and entertaining roles. The latest rumours have it that this project is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz. However, there has been no confirmation about it.

Arjun and Bhumi will start shooting this project after September 12, 2022, and will be shooting around London for about a month-long schedule. The film will also be shot in Mumbai and maybe a few more cities in India. Meanwhile, talking about The Lady Killer, the film is touted to be an upcoming suspense drama thriller that follows the whirlwind romance of a small-town playboy (Arjun Kapoor) and a self-destructive beauty, played by Bhumi Pednekar. It is directed by Ajay Bahl.