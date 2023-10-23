Arjun Kapoor and birthday girl Malaika Arora dancing to Hoth Rasiley song in THIS throwback video is all things fun

The auspicious day of Durga Navami also marks the birthday of actress Malaika Arora. She started her career in the film industry as a producer. Soon, Arora was seen in multiple films, sometimes as an actress and other times making special appearances in peppy songs.

Her unmatched dancing skills earned her the title of the dancing diva of Bollywood. There’s no denying that the mother of a teenage boy is aging like fine wine. As she turned a year older, we got hold of an old video wherein she was seen dancing to one of her iconic songs with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dancing to Hoth Rasiley in a throwback video

Actress, host, fitness enthusiast, and an impeccable dancer, Malaika Arora has been winning hearts with her talent. Today (October 23), she celebrated her birthday. On this occasion, we found an old video wherein she is seen having fun with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor.

In the video, both of them are seen dancing to Malla’s trending track Hoth Rasiley from the movie Welcome on a fun night with friends. While Arjun tries to recreate Malaika’s hook steps from the song, the actress also joins in the merriment and shows him how it’s done. Those steps and the song still make us dance to the beats.

Take a look:

Dressed in a two-piece dress with thigh-high boots, the Kaante actress looked stunning. As for Kapoor, he looked dapper in a grey t-shirt which he paired with black pants. The Gunday star also wore a black coat for the old night.

Bollywood celebs wish Malaika Arora on her birthday

To celebrate Malaika’s day, all of her BFFs and loved ones took to social media to wish her well. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted unseen pictures with the birthday girl and expressed her heart on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “These three pictures symbolise our love for each other our sisterhood bond and ofcourse our love for our joothaaaasss… love you Malla. Happy birthday gorgeous.”

A while back, Arjun Kapoor also dropped a mushy pic with his lady love and penned, “You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos.”

Pinkvilla wishes you a very Happy Birthday, Malaika Arora!

