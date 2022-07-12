Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani look ravishing as they promote Ek Villain Returns on Superstar Singer 2 set; PIC

Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people excited about the movie by its intriguing trailer. Meanwhile, the ground-level promotions of the film have begun and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film on various platforms. Speaking of which Arjun and Disha on Tuesday promoted the film on the sets of ‘Superstar Singer 2.’

In the pictures, the duo looked ravishing. Arjun Kapoor wore a funky red printed shirt and paired it with a black trouser. Disha Patani looked stunning in her off-shoulder maroon gown. The duo held a yellow smiley face mask as they got clicked by the paparazzi.

Have a look at the pictures:

In the film, Arjun has been paired opposite Tara while Disha has been paired with John. Talking about the film, director Mohit Suri earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. On the other hand, Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John and he has been quite excited about it. Ek Villain Returns is set to hit the screens on July 29.

Earlier, talking about Ek Villain Returns, Arjun stated, “Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it”.