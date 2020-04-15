Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor turn into Bart and Lisa from The Simpsons amid lockdown; See Pic

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Arjun Kapoor shares a caricature of him and his sister Anshula Kapoor as Bart and Lisa from The Simpsons.

has been frequently active on social media ever since the lockdown has been announced. The actor has joined hands with other B-town celebrities to spread awareness among the netizens about the Coronavirus scare and the precautionary measures that can be taken to avoid the same. The actor has also been entertaining fans about the titbit of his quarantine period by sharing his workout videos and also videos of him spending time with his pet dog Max. Recently, Arjun grabbed attention by turning into a Simpson character.

Not only Arjun but even his sister Anshula Kapoor turned herself into a Simpson. While the Panipat actor featured as Bart, his sister Anshula featured as Lisa. On eagerly waiting for the next season of the popular sitcom, sharing a cartoon picture of him and Anshula, Arjun wrote, "She's the Lisa to my Bart, and I’m sure she thinks I’m just as annoying as Bart The resemblance is uncanny though... @anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing, The Simpsons just keeps getting better !!! Can't wait to binge watch the new season... @disneyplushotstarpremium #TheSimpsonsAreHere."

For the uninitiated, The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening. The series is a satirical depiction of working-class life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be collaborating with for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been pushed further owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

