Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can’t stop giggling as Shahid Kapoor clicks them with groom Kunal Rawal; WATCH

Arjun Kapoor has shared more sneak-peeks from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding, where he can be seen having a fun time with ladylove Malaika Arora. For the unversed, over the weekend, popular fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot this Sunday on August 28th after dating each other for several years. Many A-listers from Bollywood were a part of their star-studded celebration, including Arjun, Malaika, Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, and Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput. And now, Arjun has shared a picture and video from the party.

Arjun Kapoor shares ‘legendary image’ with Malaika Arora from Kunal-Arpita’s wedding

Last night, Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a picture and a video showcasing behind-the-scenes of the moment. In the picture, Arjun and Malaika can be seen posing with groom Kunal Rawal. While Arjun can be seen pinching Kunal’s cheeks, Malaika can be seen giving a peck on the fashion designer’s cheeks. Needless to say, the lovebirds looked amazing in their stunning ethnic wear. In the next video, one can see Arjun and Malaika giggling as they tried to pose with Kunal, who was seen being goofy. Sharing these glimpses, Arjun captioned the post, “For the BTS of this legendary image swipe right...Content credit (laughing emoji) - @shahidkapoor & @karishma.”

Take a look:

In other news, recently, Malaika and Arjun set the internet on fire with their chemistry as they danced to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa at designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. Malaika opted for a beautiful, embellished white lehenga while Arjun Kapoor chose an all-black ensemble. As soon as the video hit social media, it went viral in no time.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He now has Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer with Parineeti Chopra and Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

Malaika, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur and is often seen as a judge on television reality shows.

