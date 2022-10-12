Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora look stylish as they attend Rakul Preet Singh's birthday in UK; PICS

Arjun Kapoor is filming in London for an upcoming movie with Bhumi Pednekar. The Gunday actor was joined by his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Recently, on October 10, Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her birthday in the presence of her close friends and her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. Now, pictures from the Runway 34 actress's bash are doing rounds on social media also spotted at the party were Dino Morea, Orhan Awatramani, and a few other stars.

Rakul shared the photos and videos from her birthday celebrations. She wrote, “What's a birthday without a mouthful of cake,” with laughing and red heart emojis. Arjun also shared the group photo and captioned it: "Happy faces on a happy day. Happy birthday. @rakulpreet I’m hoping u enjoyed the day and the cake also. In it, Rakul donned a stylish black-and-white mini dress and knee-high boots. Malaika wore a black printed bralette with leggings, a leather jacket and boots. Arjun, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt and paired it with a blue jacket.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's relationship

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now. They made their relationship official in 2019 and ever since then, they have been in the limelight. The lovebirds seldom fail to grab fans’ attention with their undeniable chemistry and never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It served as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Next, the actor will feature in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora are coming together for a brand new show, Arora Sisters.

