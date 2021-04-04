Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make a stylish couple as they step out to enjoy Easter lunch with latter’s mom

Arjun Kapoor, who is dating Malaika Arora for a while now, was spotted with ladylove as they visited her mother to celebrate Easter today.

It’s Easter today, a festival that has been celebrated by Christians all across the world. The holy day marks Jesus Christ's resurrection and is celebrations with a lot of enthusiasm. On the special occasion, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles and extended Easter wishes to their fans and wished them love and happiness while they celebrate the holy day in their own way. Amid this, was seen celebrating the special day with her mommy and beau .

In fact, the lovebirds, who never miss a chance to paint the town red with their romance, were spotted visiting Malaika’s mom Joyce. For the Easter celebration, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl opted for a low back, ruffled yellow dress and high heels. On the other hand, Arjun complemented his ladylove well in his brown shirt, black pants and a black cap. The couple also made sure to have their masks on given the significant rise in COVID 19 cases in the state.

Take a look at Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s pic as they headed for Easter lunch:

To note, Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for a long time and had made their relationship official a couple of years ago. Meanwhile talking about the work front, Arjun was next seen in YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with . He will be next seen in starrer Bhooti Police which happens to be a horror comedy along with and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides, Arjun is also working on a yet to be titled cross border love story along with Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham.

Credits :Manav Manglani

