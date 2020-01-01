Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seal the New Year with a sweet kiss and we’re loving the PDA; View Photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are ringing their New Year together in Goa, treated their fans with a beautiful picture of themselves today.

The year 2019 has been a special year for and . The lovebirds, who are said to be dating each other for a while, made their relationship official this year and ever since then the duo has thrown the caution to the wind. Arjun and Malaika have been seen painting the town red with their drool-worthy chemistry and their PDA makes us fall in love with them a little more every day. While it is almost difficult to take our eyes off this sizzling pair, Malaika decided to give her fans the best New Year gift this time.

The diva, who ditched the foreign location this time and has been ringing in the New Year in Goa with Arjun, shared a beautiful picture of herself with her beau. In the picture, Malaika is seen planting a sweet kiss on Arjun’s cheek as the latter captured this moment on the camera and making it their first selfie of the year. The couple had also sent their New Year wishes to the fans and wished them sun, star, light and happiness in 2020.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s drool-worthy picture:

Interestingly, ever since Arjun and Malaika have confirmed their love affair, there have been speculations about the couple tying the knot soon. However, the Half Girlfriend actor cleared the air saying that he is not getting married anytime soon. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, will be next seen in a yet to be titled cross border love story opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Credits :Instagram

