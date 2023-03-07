Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted in the city with their pet dog; Shraddha Kapoor poses with fans: PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the most popular star couples of Bollywood, have been garnering the attention of netizens with their public appearances very often. The good-looking couple, who have been in a serious relationship for a long time, made their relationship Instagram official, a couple of years back. After that, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been often treating their fans and followers with mushy posts dedicated to each other. On Monday night, the much-loved couple was spotted in Mumbai city, as they had a night outing. Interestingly, Malaika's adorable pet dog was also spotted with the couple.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's night outing

The popular star couple, who were spotted in the city on March 6, Monday night, looked comfy in casuals. Malaika Arora looked chic in an oversized white shirt, as she was seen entering her car with her pet dog. The actress styled her look with a pair of blue baggy denim trousers. She completed her look with a pair of printed shoes, a Louis Vuitton handbag, a layered necklace, and a no-make-up look. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a maroon oversized hooded sweatshirt, which he paired up with black joggers, a pair of white printed sneakers, a beanie cap, and tinted glasses.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's pictures below:

Shraddha Kapoor interacts with her fans at the airport

The popular actress, who will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was spotted at the airport in the wee hours of Monday. Shraddha Kapoor was greeted by a couple of fans who were waiting for her at the airport. One of her fans even brought a cake to celebrate the actress's birthday. Shraddha, who was overwhelmed by the gesture, had a quick cake-cutting with the fan and hugged her. The actress looked pretty in a crisp white shirt, which she paired with blue denim trousers. Shraddha Kapoor completed her look with simple make-up, a wavy hairdo, and a pair of sneakers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor on taking a break after his next film: 'Don't want to sign films just to make money'