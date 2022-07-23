Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora steal the spotlight as they make an appearance at Russo brothers’ party; PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were photographed at the star-studded party hosted for the Russo brothers.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:36 AM IST  |  3.9K
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora surely made heads turn tonight with their grand appearance at the star-studded party hosted for the Russo brothers by producer Ritesh Sidhwani. The lovebirds decided to twin in shades of violet and purple with their stylish outfits as they arrived at the event. Check out their latest photos. 

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's latest photos

arjun kapoor and malaika arora at the russo brothers welcome party - 1

arjun kapoor and malaika arora at the russo brothers welcome party - 2

arjun kapoor and malaika arora at the russo brothers welcome party - 3

arjun kapoor and malaika arora at the russo brothers welcome party - 4

