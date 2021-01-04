Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's UNSEEN photo from their Goa vacay is all things fun and bling  

Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a pair of embellished denim shorts and a golden bling crop top as Arjun Kapoor is all smiles next to her.

and entered the new year by each other's side and the duo couldn't have asked for a better start. A few days before NYE they took off to Goa to celebrate with Malaika's family and the vacation photos were all over social media. The pictures were definitely a treat for fans as Arjun and Malaika were at their candid best. Thanks to fan clubs, another brand new photo of the much-in love couple has now surfaced on social media.

In the photo, Arjun and Malaika can be seen posing with their friends and her sister Amrita Arora and her husband. Clicked at a restaurant, the photo is all things fun, happy and blingy. Malaika can be seen wearing a pair of embellished denim shorts and a golden bling crop top. Arjun Kapoor, who can be seen standing next to Malaika, is all smiles in a bohemian blue printed shirt.

The picture was shared on the restaurant's official page a few days ago. Malaika and Arjun along with their gang definitely seem happy. Check out the photo below:

Wishing her fans and followers, Malaika also shared a photo with Arjun and wrote, "It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful." Malaika's bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan was excited for the couple as she commented, "My two favourites ....menuuuu kya haii aajjj?"

Check it out:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

